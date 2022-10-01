MOSCOW, Idaho (AP)Gevani McCoy completed 22 of 27 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns, Elisha Cummings accounted for three TDs and Idaho beat Northern Colorado 55-35 Saturday night.

Cummings finished with 78 yards rushing and two touchdowns on seven carries and his 12-yard TD catch midway through the fourth quarter made it 52-28 and capped a string of six straight possessions with a touchdown. Anthony Woods added 17 carries for 96 yards and a score. Hayden Hatten caught passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns and Jermaine Jackson added six receptions for 101 yards – including a 27-yard touchdown just 95 seconds into the game.

Elijah Dotson scored on a 2-yard run to give Northern Colorado (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky) a 20-17 lead with 1:21 left in the second quarter but the Vandals responded with a five-play, 75-yard drive that took just 46 seconds and culminated when Cummings scored on a 25-yard run to make it 24-20 at halftime.

Dylan McCaffrey was 17-of-26 passing for 274 yards with two touchdowns and two second-half interceptions for Northern Colorado.

The Vandals (3-2, 2-0) punted just once and scored on nine of their 11 offensive possessions and including seven straight, beginning with a 27-yard touchdown run by Cummings that gave Idaho a 17-13 lead with 4:12 left in the second quarter and ending when Ricardo Chavez – who made a 21-yard field goal in the first quarter – kicked a 39-yarder that made it 55-28 with 5:02 to play.

