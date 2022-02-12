Mayo scores 21 to lift S. Dakota St. past Omaha 82-61

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP)Zeke Mayo matched his season high with 21 points as South Dakota State extended its win streak to 14 games, romping past Omaha 82-61 on Saturday.

Douglas Wilson had 19 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota State (23-4, 14-0 Summit League). Luke Appel added 12 points. Baylor Scheierman had eight rebounds and six assists.

Nick Ferrarini had 14 points for the Mavericks (4-22, 3-12), who have now lost four games in a row. Darrius Hughes added 11 points. Frankie Fidler had 10 points.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Mavericks on the season. South Dakota State defeated Nebraska Omaha 95-86 on Jan. 13.

