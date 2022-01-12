Maxwell sparks Georgia Tech past Boston College 81-76

BOSTON (AP)Tristan Maxwell came off the bench to score a career-high 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point range and Georgia Tech rallied for an 81-76 victory over Boston College on Wednesday night.

It was just the third game this season for Maxwell and his fourth in the past two years because of a foot injury.

Georgia Tech trailed 38-36 at halftime, but Jordan Usher scored the team’s first six points, freshman Dallan Coleman hit a go-ahead 3-pointer and Usher scored the final bucket in a 16-6 run that left the Yellow Jackets leading 54-42 with 14:50 left in the game.

From there, Quinten Post had 14 points and Jaeden Zachery buried a go-ahead 3-pointer in a 28-12 spurt – capped by a Post dunk – that pushed the Eagles ahead 70-66 with 4:30 remaining.

Georgia Tech took a 76-72 lead with 1:17 left on consecutive 3s by Maxwell, and the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference champion Yellow Jackets (7-8, 1-4) stayed in front to snap a three-game skid and win for just the second time in nine games.

Usher finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists before fouling out for Georgia Tech. Michael Devoe, who came into the game with an ACC-leading 21.1 scoring average, had 13 points and nine boards. Coleman scored 11.

Post came off the bench to score a career-high 24 and grab nine rebounds for the Eagles (6-9, 1-3), who have dropped five straight. Fellow reserve Brevin Galloway hit four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 18.

Georgia Tech travels to play North Carolina on Saturday. Boston College travels to play Clemson on Saturday.

