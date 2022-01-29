Mavs can top off month with 13th win vs. Magic

January has been a good month for the Dallas Mavericks, and there is still one more win available.

The Mavericks make a quick stop in Orlando to face the Magic (coached by former Dallas assistant Jamahl Mosley) on Sunday night and then return to Dallas for a six-game homestand beginning Wednesday against Oklahoma City.

Dallas improved to 12-3 in January with Saturday’s 132-105 victory over the visiting Indiana Pacers as Luka Doncic posted 30 points, 12 assists and six rebounds and Reggie Bullock came off the bench to score 14 of his 23 points in the second quarter.

Kristaps Porzingis played 11 minutes against Indiana, scoring five points, before exiting with a sore right knee.

Dallas is eight games over .500 for the first time this season as it chases the first-place Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference’s Southwest Division. The Mavericks have won the last five meetings with Orlando, including a 16-point, wire-to-wire victory on Jan. 15.

The Mavs will also conclude the month with their fifth back-to-back. The Mavericks are 3-1 in the second game of a back-to-back in January, which included a 132-112 victory over Portland on Wednesday. It followed a 38-point loss at Golden State the previous day as Tim Hardaway Jr., the Mavericks’ fourth-leading scorer, suffered a fracture in his left foot.

“Well, I think, you know sometimes the schedule can help you or hurt you,” Dallas head coach Jason Kidd said after the Portland win. “And this one helped us by having a game where we didn’t have to sit around and look at each other after (Tuesday’s) performance.”

Orlando, which has a 3-11 record in January, split the opening four contests on its current five-game homestand. The Magic were 0-13 against Eastern Conference opponents at the Amway Center until they posted double-digit wins over the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons.

Franz Wagner (Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December), rookie Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba and Cole Anthony continue to be a formidable starting five. Orlando’s bench production remains steady as well despite injured guard R.J. Hampton (knee) being sidelined for four straight games.

Terrence Ross scored 21 of Orlando’s 50 bench points, making 4-of-6 shots from beyond the arc, in Friday’s 119-103 win over Detroit. Chuma Okeke (17 points) also had a strong shooting game off the bench with three triples, and reserve guard Gary Harris contributed 10 points and six assists.

Wagner scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the first quarter on Friday. The Magic led the Pistons 39-19 after one period and 67-51 at halftime en route to their fourth home win this season.

Bamba totaled 18 points and 11 rebounds while Anthony, who despite shooting only 33 percent from the floor and 25 percent from 3-point range this month, had another solid all-around performance with 12 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Orlando also limited rookie Cade Cunningham, Detroit’s top overall draft pick, to eight points on 3-for-17 shooting.

“I really thought their pace was great,” Mosley said of his team’s effort Friday. “We talked about that at halftime, understanding not getting into the lull of the game. They (the Pistons) threw a couple different defenses at us, and our guys did a better job of recognizing what they were doing out there.”

