LOS ANGELES (AP)LeBron James scored a season-high 56 points and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 124-116 on Saturday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

James had his third-most points in a regular season game, finishing with at least 50 for the 13th time. He had a career-best 61 for Miami against Charlotte in 2014.

James was 19 of 31 from the field, shaking off a blow to his right elbow in the first half. Russell Westbrook added 20 points, and Carmelo Anthony had 14.

Stephen Curry had 30 for Golden State, and Jordan Poole added 23. The Warriors have lost four straight to drop to third overall in the NBA, a half-game behind Memphis and 8 1/2 games behind Phoenix.

James reached 40 points in the third quarter before putting the Lakers up 100-97 with 7:51 remaining in the game after knocking down three straight 3-pointers.

MAVERICKS 114, KINGS 113

DALLAS (AP) – Dorian Finney-Smith hit a 3-pointer from the right corner with 3.3 seconds left and Dallas, playing without All-Star guard Luka Doncic, overcame a 19-point deficit for the second time this week to beat Sacramento.

Doncic was listed on the injury report as having a left toe sprain.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points in his first start for Dallas since being acquired from Washington on Feb. 10. Jalen Brunson added 23 points and assisted on the winning basket, driving the length of the court before passing to Finney-Smith for a 114-111 lead.

The Kings had a chance to tie it in the closing seconds, but Harrison Barnes’ 30-footer went off the rim and Justin Holiday converted the miss for a layup for the game’s final points.

Dallas trailed by 19 at Golden State last Sunday before rallying for a 107-101 victory. The Mavericks have won five straight. De’Aaron Fox matched a career high with 44 points for Sacramento.

HEAT 99, 76ERS 82

MIAMI (AP) – Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler each scored 21 points and Miami pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Philadelphia,

Gabe Vincent scored 16 points and Caleb Martin added 14 for the Heat. They are 11-2 in their last 13 games. Miami was again without Kyle Lowry, who missed his fourth consecutive game because of personal reasons.

Miami went 3-1 on the week against four East contenders, beating Chicago, Brooklyn and now Philadelphia. The only loss was at Milwaukee, a game where the Heat led by 14 midway through the fourth quarter before collapsing.

Joel Embiid finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds for Philadelphia, which held out James Harden on the second night of a back-to-back as he recovers from a left hamstring injury.

HORNETS 123, SPURS 117

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Terry Rozier scored 31 points and Charlotte beat San Antonio, leaving Spurs coach Gregg Popovich a victory short of the tying the NBA record.

San Antonio has lost four straight since beating Washington on Feb. 25 to move Popovich within one of Don Nelson’s record of 1,335 regular-season victories.

LaMelo Ball added 24 points for Charlotte, P.J. Washington and Montrezl Harrell each had 15 and Mason Plumlee had 13 rebounds. The Hornets made 19 of their last 20 free throws.

Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 33 points, but was limited to five in the second half. Dejounte Murray had 25 points and 10 rebounds.

GRIZZLIES 124, MAGIC 96

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Ja Morant had 25 points and seven assists, Desmond Bane scored 24 points on 10-for-15 shooting and Memphis routed Orlando.

Tyus Jones added 14 points for Memphis. The Grizzlies have won three of four.

Cole Anthony led the Magic with 19 points. Moritz Wagner had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

TIMBERWOLVES 135, TRAIL BLAZERS 121

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Karl-Anthony Towns had 36 points and 15 rebounds and Minnesota beat short-handed Portland for its fourth straight win.

The Timberwolves are averaging 133.3 points during the stretch and trail Denver by two games for the sixth spot in the Western Conference.

Anfernee Simons had 38 points, including a career-high tying nine 3-pointers, for Portland.