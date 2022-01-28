Matt Turner headed for transfer to Arsenal from New England

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Goalkeeper Matt Turner will be transferring from Major League Soccer’s New England to Arsenal, according to U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter.

The 27-year-old got the shutout for the United States on Thursday night in a 1-0 win over El Salvador in a World Cup qualifier. He likely will stay with New England for the first part of the 2022 MLS season, then move during the summer transfer window ahead of the Gunners’ 2022-23 season.

Turner was not called on to make a single save against El Salvador, his 14th international appearance.

”Undrafted out of college and now he’s playing with the national team and he’s headed to Arsenal. It’s just an amazing, amazing story, and it’s all down to him and his work ethic and his belief in himself and his never-give-up attitude,” Berhalter said. ”He was calm in all situations, wasn’t tested much but was there when we needed him. And he looked like a player that’s going to Arsenal, for sure.”

Turner was at first a basketball and baseball player at Saint Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, New Jersey, and started with soccer to stay in shape during the offseason.

The 6-foot-3 Turner played college soccer at Fairfield from 2012-15 and was overlooked in the 2016 MLS draft. He signed with the Revolution in March 2016 and was loaned to the third tier Richmond Kickers, who moved up to the second tier in 2017.

He made his MLS debut in 2018 and his U.S. national team debut in January 2021, then became a surprise starter in the Americans’ first five World Cup qualifiers after Zack Steffen developed a back injury. Steffen started three qualifiers in October and November, then was sidelined by a reoccurrance of the back issue.

