MATCHDAY: West Ham, Leicester seek 2nd straight wins in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

West Ham and Leicester go for a second straight win to open the Premier League season when they meet at the Olympic Stadium to wrap up the second round of games. West Ham was superb in attack in beating Newcastle 4-2 in their opener, while Leicester rode its luck at times in a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton. West Ham manager David Moyes has been speaking highly of Said Benrahma, the Algeria playmaker who struggled last season in his first year at the club following a move from Brentford but impressed in preseason and against Newcastle.

SPAIN

Sevilla tries to win its second game in a row at the start of the Spanish league season when it visits Getafe. Sevilla has won its last four league matches against Getafe without conceding. Getafe fought against relegation last season and has won only two of its last 14 league games. Osasuna hosts Celta Vigo with both teams looking for their first win.

ITALY

AC Milan was one of the few top teams not to change coaches during the offseason and Stefano Pioli will again steer the Rossoneri in their bid for a first title since 2011. Milan opens at Sampdoria and will still be without injured forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Milan will hope that new signing Olivier Giroud can spearhead its attack in his absence. Milan was second last season. Also, Cagliari hosts Spezia.

—

