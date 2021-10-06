MATCHDAY: France, Belgium face off in Nations League

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A trend on TikTok encouraging students to damage and steal school property has been happening on Hawaii campuses for about a month. The Department of Education (DOE) has a warning to those thinking of doing it.

This trend is called 'devious licks,' which was made popular on the social media site TikTok. According to the Urban Dictionary, a 'devious' or 'diabolical lick' is the act of stealing something from school and posting it on social media for clout, or influence and power.