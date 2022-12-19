MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Trenton Massner had 24 points in Western Illinois’ 79-60 win over North Dakota State on Monday night.

Massner also had 11 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Leathernecks (8-4). Alec Rosner scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc. Jesiah West shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds. The Leathernecks extended their winning streak to six games.

The Bison (3-10) were led by Grant Nelson with 35 points and 16 rebounds. Boden Skunberg had 10 points,.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.