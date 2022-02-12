Massalski carries San Francisco over Santa Clara 74-58

GHENT, Belgium (StudyFinds.org) — Dog feces and urine could be damaging nature reserves because of how many nutrients they carry. A surprising new study reveals that a dog’s waste contains so much nitrogen and phosphorus, it’s actually beyond the legal limits for fertilization!

While dog owners typically know to pick up after their dogs in cities, researchers in Belgium say many people often assume their pets have free rein on country walks. Now, scientists have discovered man’s best friend might not be as helpful in “fertilizing” nature as people may think. The team recommends people walking their dogs in green spaces should continue to pick up after their pooch.