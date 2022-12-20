ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP)Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 17 points as New Mexico beat Prairie View A&M 94-63 on Tuesday.

Mashburn shot 6 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Lobos (12-0). Morris Udeze added 16 points while going 6 of 10 and 4 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had 14 rebounds. Donovan Dent recorded 14 points and was 4 of 7 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line.

William Douglas led the way for the Panthers (4-8) with 17 points. Kyle Harding added 15 points and four steals for Prairie View A&M. In addition, Jeremiah Gambrell finished with 14 points. The Panthers extended their losing streak to six straight.

New Mexico led Prairie View A&M 47-25 at the half, with Mashburn (14 points) their high scorer before the break. New Mexico outscored Prairie View A&M in the second half by nine points, with Udeze scoring a team-high 12 points in the final half.

