RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Jordan Martinook broke a tie with 3:50 remaining, his first goal in 17 games, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Saturday.

Martinook scored on a redirection of Vincent Trocheck’s shot as a long shift was winding down.

Frederik Andersen made 28 saves in his first game since March 3 after dealing with an undisclosed ailment, and Steven Lorentz and Sebastian Aho added goals for Carolina. The Hurricanes have at least a point in 13 straight home games, the second-longest stretch in franchise history.

Derick Brassard scored his 200th NHL goal in the second period Philadelphia. The Flyers have a 11-game (0-9-2) road losing streak. Martin Jones stopped 33 shots.

BLUES 7, PREDATORS 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Robert Thomas scored his second goal with 2:38 left and St. Louis beat Nashville for its second straight victory.

Thomas also had an assist, David Perron had two goals, including an empty-netter with 1:57 left, and Justin Faulk added a second empty-net goal 24 seconds later. Brandon Saad and Torey Krug each had a goal and an assist.

Matt Duchene scored two goals, tying his career high with 31, and also had an assist for Nashville. Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johnsen each had a goal.