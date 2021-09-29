Martínez scores 100th MLS goal to help Atlanta beat Miami

ATLANTA (AP)Josef Martinez scored on a penalty kick in the 78th minute for his 100th MLS goal and Atlanta United beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta (10-8-9) has won four of its last five games. Miami fell to 9-12-5.

Martinez became the fifth player in MLS history to score his first 100 goals, in all competitions, with one club. He joined Bradley Wright-Phillips (New York Red Bulls), Taylor Twellman (New England Revolution), Robbie Keane (L.A. Galaxy) and Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers).

Martinez did a stutter step on the penalty kick to get goalkeeper Nick Marsman diving the wrong way. The kick was awarded after Leandro Gonzalez Pirez was called for a hand ball in the box.

Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan did not need to make a save for his eighth shutout of the season.

REVOLUTION 4, MONTREAL 1

MONTREAL (AP) – DeJuan Jones, Adam Buksa, Gustavo Bou scored in MLS-leading New England’s victory over Montreal.

New England (20-4-5) also scored on Rudy Camacho’s own goal.

Joaquin Torres scored for Montreal (10-10-7).

ORLANDO CITY 2, NASHVILLE 2, TIE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Orlando City picked up an own goal off a corner kick in extra time in the draw with Nashville.

Orlando City (10-8-9) cut it to 2-1 on Daryl Dike’s penalty kick in the 76th minute.

Hany Mukhtar opened the scoring for Nashville (11-3-13) on a rebound off his penalty kick in the 11th minute, and Randall Leal scored in the 59th.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 3, FC DALLAS 1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – Daniel Salloi had two goals to push his season total to 15, Johnny Russell scored on a penalty kick and Sporting Kansas City beat 10-man FC Dallas.

Kansas City (14-6-7) has won three of its past four games as it chases the top spot in the Western Conference. Dallas (6-13-9) lost its third straight game.

U.S. national team player Ricardo Pepi scored for Dallas.

UNION 1, RED BULLS 1, TIE

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) – Omir Fernandez scored his third goal in four games and New York tied Philadelphia.

New York (11-8-7) extended its undefeated streak to four games.

Sergio Santos scored for Philadelphia (10-7-9).

D.C. UNITED 3, MINNESOTA UNITED 1

WASHINGTON (AP) – Junior Moreno scored his first goal for D.C. United with five minutes left to seal the victory over Minnesota.

Ola Kamara and Julian Gressel also scored for D.C. United (12-11-4).

Bakaye Dibassy scored for Minnesota (10-9-7).

FIRE 2, NEW YORK CITY FC 0

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) – Robert Beric and Federico Navarro scored and Chicago beat New York City for its first victory in a month.

Gabriel Slonina, 17, made two saves for his first win, second straight shutout and third in five starts for Chicago (7-15-6). New York City dropped to 11-10-6.

The game was played at SeatGeek Stadium, the Fire’s home from 2006-19, because the NFL’s Chicago Bears are playing Sunday at Soldier Field.

TORONTO FC 3, CINCINNATI 2

TORONTO (AP) – Canadian winger Jacob Shaffelburg had a goal and two assists in a 17-minute span in the second half to help Toronto FC beat Cincinnati.

Ifunanyachi Achara and Mark Delgado also scored for Toronto (5-15-7) in front of a crowd of only 5,110 fans at BMO Field.

Ronald Matarrita and Luciano Acosta scored for Cincinnati (4-14-8).