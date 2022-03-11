RIO DE JANEIRO (AP)Brazil coach Tite called up uncapped Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli for the first time on Friday for the last two World Cup qualifying matches at the end of the month.

The squad did not, though, include Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus or fellow striker Roberto Firmino of Liverpool, who may now be at risk of not making the finals in Qatar in November.

Neymar, who did not play in Brazil’s last three qualifiers, returned to the squad.

Group leader Brazil, which has already secured a place at the World Cup finals, takes on sixth-place Chile at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on March 24. Five days later, the Selecao will visit Bolivia.

The Brazilian soccer confederation also said on Friday that the team will play five friendlies ahead of the World Cup against as yet unnamed opposition.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Dani Alves (Barcelona), Alex Telles (Manchester United), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (Lyon), Arthur (Juventus), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Richarlison (Everton), Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo (both Real Madrid), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Antony (Ajax), Raphinha (Leeds)

