BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Alijah Martin had 15 points in Florida Atlantic’s 85-74 victory against Bryant on Thursday night.

Martin added nine rebounds for the Owls (3-1). Michael Forrest shot 3 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Bryan Greenlee was 4 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Bulldogs (2-1) were led by Charles Pride, who recorded 28 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Antwan Walker added 13 points and six rebounds for Bryant. In addition, Sherif Kenney finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.