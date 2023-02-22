CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP)Jermaine Marshall scored 25 points and Samford defeat Chattanooga 75-70 on Wednesday night for its seventh victory in a row.

Marshall added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (21-9, 15-2 Southern Conference). Ques Glover added 10 points while going 3 of 6 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Achor Achor was 1 of 4 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with eight points.

Jamal Johnson led the way for the Mocs (15-15, 7-10) with 21 points. Chattanooga also got 16 points and three steals from Dalvin White. In addition, A.J. Caldwell had nine points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

