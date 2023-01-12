HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Taevion Kinsey scored 23 points and had seven assists as Marshall beat Southern Miss 89-67 on Thursday.

Andrew Taylor scored 19 points and added nine rebounds and eight assists for the Thundering Herd (14-4, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference). Micah Handlogten recorded 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Austin Crowley led the Golden Eagles (14-4, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Felipe Haase added 14 points and six rebounds for Southern Miss. In addition, Mo Arnold had 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.