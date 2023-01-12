HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Taevion Kinsey scored 23 points and had seven assists as Marshall beat Southern Miss 89-67 on Thursday.

Andrew Taylor scored 19 points and added nine rebounds and eight assists for the Thundering Herd (14-4, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference). Micah Handlogten recorded 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Austin Crowley led the Golden Eagles (14-4, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Felipe Haase added 14 points and six rebounds for Southern Miss. In addition, Mo Arnold had 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.