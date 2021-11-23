Marshall tops Louisiana-Lafayette 93-79

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Taevion Kinsey and Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 19 points apiece and Anochili-Killen added 11 rebounds and eight blocks as Marshall got past Louisiana 93-79 on Tuesday night.

Darius George added 15 points for the Thundering Herd (4-1). Mikel Beyers scored 13.

Greg Williams Jr. had 18 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-2). Kentrell Garnett added 14 points. Jordan Brown had 11 points and seven rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com