Marner, Matthews lead Maple Leafs past Hurricanes 4-3 in OT

TORONTO (AP)Mitch Marner scored the tying goal late in the third period and then got the winner 2:51 into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.

Auston Matthews also scored twice, and John Tavares and Morgan Rielly each had two assists to help Toronto get its sixth straight win. Petr Mrazek stopped 28 shots to improve to 6-2-0 this season.

Marner also had an assist, giving him 10 goals and nine assists during an eight-game goal- and point-scoring streak.

Tony DeAngelo had a goal and an assist, and Nino Niederreiter and Derek Stepan also scored for the Hurricanes, who lost for the second time in nine games (7-1-1) and are 16-3-2 in their last 21. Frederik Andersen had 28 saves.

In the extra period, Marner ended it when he slammed in the rebound of a shot by Rielly for his 16th of the season. The celebration was tempered because of a scary incident for Matthews late in regulation.

SENATORS 4, DEVILS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Nick Paul and Connor Brown each had a goal and an assist, Matt Murray stopped 32 shots, and Ottawa beat New Jersey.

Nick Holden and Adam Gaudette also scored for the Senators, who won for the second time in three games.

Nico Hischier scored for the Devils, and Nico Daws finished with 20 saves. New Jersey has lost seven straight – all in regulation – and 10 of its last 11.

