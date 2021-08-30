Marlins prospect Jake Eder to undergo elbow surgery

MIAMI (AP)Miami Marlins pitching prospect Jake Eder is scheduled to undergo reconstructive elbow surgery and might be sidelined until 2023.

Eder was a fourth-round pick in 2020 out of Vanderbilt and is ranked as one of baseball’s top 100 prospects.

A 22-year-old left-hander, Eder went 3-5 with a 1.77 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings over 15 starts this year for Double-A Pensacola. He was chosen for MLB’s Futures Game.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports