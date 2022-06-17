NEW YORK (AP)Jesus Aguilar and Jesus Sanchez were placed on the injured list Friday by the Miami Marlins, who did not specify why.

Manager Don Mattingly said he couldn’t talk about the medical issues of Aguilar and Sanchez,, who rank third and fourth on the Marlins in homers. Aguilar has played in a team-high 58 games.

Miami recalled infielder Lewin Diaz and outfielder Jerar Encarnacion from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Diaz hit .193 in 161 at-bats for the Marlins the previous two seasons and .266 with 13 homers and 52 RBIs in 58 games this year for Jacksonville.

Encarnacion could make a big league debut. He batted .313 with 13 homers and 28 RBIs in 58 games with Jacksonville and Double-A Pensacola.

