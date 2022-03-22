LONDON (AP)Mark Todd, a two-time Olympic champion in equestrian and now a notable racehorse trainer, will face a disciplinary hearing on Thursday after a video on social media showed him striking a horse with a branch.

The British Horseracing Authority temporarily removed the 66-year-old New Zealander’s training license last month, preventing him from racing horses in Britain or internationally.

In a video posted on social media, Todd is seen repeatedly striking a horse that was refusing to jump into water during a training clinic in August 2020.

Todd accepted the suspension from the BHA and apologized.

The hearing will determine whether Todd engaged in ”conduct prejudicial to the good reputation of horseracing in Great Britain by striking a horse multiple times with a tree branch,” the BHA said Tuesday.

Todd is one of New Zealand’s most famous Olympians. He competed in seven Summer Games from 1984-2016, winning gold medals in eventing in 1984 and ’88 as well as three bronze medals.

He was given a knighthood in New Zealand’s New Year’s Honors in 2013 and has since become a racehorse trainer, based in Wiltshire, England.

