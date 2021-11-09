Marin scores 20 as Southern Utah defeats Bethesda 116-74

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP)Dre Marin had 20 points as Southern Utah rolled past Bethesda 116-74 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Tevian Jones had 18 points for Southern Utah . John Knight III added 16 points. Aanen Moody had 15 points. Harrison Butler tied a career high with 13 rebounds to go with 6 points.

Mark Carter had 18 points for the Flames. Daniel Estes added 13 points. Bethesda is an NCCAA member located in Anaheim, Calif.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com