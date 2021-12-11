Marfo scores 21 to lead Quinnipiac past Maine 73-47

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP)Kevin Marfo had 21 points plus 13 rebounds as Quinnipiac easily beat Maine 73-47 on Saturday.

Bernie Blunt had 14 points for Quinnipiac (6-4). Dezi Jones added 11 points.

LeChaun DuHart had 11 points for the Black Bears (2-6), who have now lost four straight games.

