TORONTO (AP)The Toronto Maple Leafs signed veteran defenseman Mark Giordano to a two-year contract extension Sunday.

The average annual value of the contract is $800,000.

Giordano, 38, had eight goals and 27 assists in 75 games last season split between Toronto and the Seattle Kraken. He added two assists in seven playoff games with the Maple Leafs.

Giordano has 151 goals and 393 assists in 1,024 regular-season NHL games with Toronto, Seattle and Calgary. He’s also had nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 30 playoff games.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports