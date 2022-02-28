WASHINGTON (AP)Rasmus Sandin scored the go-ahead goal with 3:23 left and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Washington 5-3 on Monday night, handing the Capitals their sixth consecutive loss at home.

The Capitals bounced back after falling behind less than three minutes in, and dug out of a 3-1 hole to tie it in the third period on Tom Wilson’s second goal of the game. Vitek Vanecek stopped the first 16 shots he faced in relief of Ilya Samsonov, but couldn’t make a save on Sandin’s shot after young defenseman Martin Fehervary was stripped of the puck in the corner.

Pierre Engvall added an empty-netter with 1:01 left to seal Washington’s 10th loss in its last 13 home games and third in a row overall.

Goaltending and defensive miscues were to blame for the latest defeat. Fehervary wiped out in the corner on Michael Bunting’s goal 2:35 in, William Nylander beat Samsonov five-hole and Justin Holl scored on a net-front scramble with 1.6 seconds left in the first period.

Toronto has won three straight.

Conor Sheary also scored for the Capitals.

DEVILS 7, CANUCKS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist to win a showdown with his older brother as New Jersey routed Vancouver.

Nico Daws made 36 saves and the Devils scored three times in each of the first two periods, chasing goaltender Jaroslav Halak with six goals on 14 shots.

Yegor Sharangovich, Dawson Mercer, Jesper Boqvist, Ryan Graves, Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who put up seven goals for the third time in seven games. Nico Hischier had two assists.

Quinn Hughes, a defenseman for the Canucks, was held off the scoresheet. Vasily Podkolzin and Tanner Pearson scored for Vancouver.

The Devils have a 12-game winning streak against Vancouver. The last time they lost to the Canucks was November 2014.

—

