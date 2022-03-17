TORONTO (AP)Erik Kallgren made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Thursday night for the rookie goalie’s second straight victory.

Mitch Marner, Ilya Mikheyev and Ondrej Kase scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs were again without NHL goals leader Auston Matthews as he served the second of a two-game suspension.

Ethan Bear and Vincent Trocheck scored for Carolina, and Frederik Andersen stopped 18 shots.

Called up from the minors last week with No. 1 netminder Jack Campbell out because of a rib injury, Kallgren got his second NHL start in place of the scuffling Petr Mrazek after shutting out the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Tuesday night.

The Maple Leafs sported their green and white Toronto St. Pats jerseys – a nod to the franchise’s moniker from 1919-27 – on St. Patrick’s Day.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, PANTHERS 3

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Evgenii Dadonov scored twice, Nic Roy had the winner in the third period and Vegas beat Florida.

Brett Howden and William Karlsson each added a goal for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson made 33 saves as Vegas snapped a five-game losing streak and moved into eighth place in the Western Conference with 70 points, one point in front of Dallas, with 19 games to play.

Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaege and Sam Reinhart scored for Florida.

CAPITALS 7, BLUE JACKETS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Anthony Mantha scored twice, Alex Ovechkin and Connor Sheary each had a goal and an assist and Washington beat Columbus for its third straight victory.

Martin Fehervary, Connor McMichael and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored and Nikolas Backstrom added two assists to help Washington improved to 6-0-1 in its last seven games. Vitek Vanecek stopped 39 shots.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Patrik Laine scored for Columbus.

PENGUINS 3, BLUES 2, SO

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Bryan Rust scored the deciding goal in a shootout and goalie Tristan Jarry picked up his 30th victory in Pittsburgh’s win over St. Louis.

The fourth shooter for the Penguins, Rust snapped a wrist shot from the slot past goalie Ville Husso.

Jarry improved to 30-12-6, thwarting all four St. Louis shooters in the tiebreaker. He made 23 saves in regulation and overtime.

Mike Matheson and Chad Ruhwedel scored in regulation for Pittsburgh. Ivan Barbashev and David Perrson scored for St. Louis.

ISLANDERS 2, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) – Kyle Palmieri scored the tiebreaking goal with less than three minutes left in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves in the Islanders victory over the rival Rangers.

Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders. They are 4-0-1 in their last five games.

Chris Kreider scored his 40th goal – and NHL-best 21st on the power play – and Igor Shesterkin had 26 saves for the Rangers.

FLYERS 5, PREDATORS 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Kevin Hayes scored the late tying goal and assisted Joel Farabee’s winner with 1:19 remaining to lead Philadelphia past Nashville after the Flyers honored captain Claude Giroux for playing in his 1,000th regular-season game.

Travis Sanheim had a goal and an assist, and James van Riemsdyk and Cam York also scored for Philadelphia. The Flyers snapped a three-game losing streak.

Filip Forsberg scored to tie the Predators’ goals record with 210. Tanner Jeannot, Philippe Myers and Ryan Johansen also scored.

OILERS 6, SABRES 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Connor McDavid, Kailer Yamamoto and Tyson Barrie each had a goal and an assist and Edmonton beat Buffalo for its fourth victory in a row.

Leon Draisaitl, Darnell Nurse and Devin Shore also scored for the Oilers, and Mike Smith made 27 saves for his first victory since Feb. 17.

Draisaitl scored his 40th of the season, and McDavid his 34th. Draisaitl became the fastest Oilers player to score 40 goals since Jimmy Carson in 1988-89.

Victor Olofsson scored for Buffalo, and Craig Anderson made 30 saves. The Sabres had won two straight.

STARS 4, CANADIENS 3, OT

MONTREAL (AP) – John Klingberg scored late in regulation and overtime to lift Dallas past Montreal.

Klingberg tied it with 4:46 left in regulation and ended it with 10 seconds to go in the five-minute overtime.

Radek Faksa and Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas. Jake Oettinger stopped 28 shots.

Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Corey Schueneman countered for Montreal.

RED WINGS 1, CANUCKS 0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Alex Nedeljkovic made 43 saves, Pius Suter scored and Detroit beat Vancouver to end a six-game winless streak.

Nedeljkovic had his second of the season and the fifth of his career. Suter scored midway through the second period.

Thatcher Demko stopped 34 shots for Vancouver.

KINGS 3, SHARKS 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Anze Kopitar scored on the power play, Cal Petersen made 29 saves and Los Angeles beat San Jose.

Phillip Danault and Adrian Kempe also scored for the Kings.

James Reimer allowed two goals on 26 shots for San Jose.