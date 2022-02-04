Manon scores 22 to lift Cornell past Princeton 88-83

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP)Chris Manon had a season-high 22 points as Cornell stretched its home winning streak to eight games, narrowly defeating Princeton 88-83 on Friday night.

Dean Noll had 14 points for Cornell (12-6, 4-3 Ivy League). Sarju Patel added 13 points and six rebounds. Kobe Dickson had 13 points.

Tosan Evbuomwan tied a career high with 27 points plus seven rebounds and five steals for the Tigers (15-5, 5-2). Ethan Wright added 26 points and eight rebounds. Jaelin Llewellyn had 10 points.

The Big Red leveled the season series against the Tigers. Princeton defeated Cornell 72-70 on Jan. 8.

