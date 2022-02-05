Manjon scores 20 to carry UC Davis past Hawaii 68-65

(NEXSTAR) - Where did omicron come from? It's a question scientists worldwide are still working to understand as the COVID-19 variant continues its reign as the dominant strain globally. While much is known about its symptoms and differences to other variants, its origins remain unclear.

Researchers say omicron is so different from previous strains, like delta, that they're unsure how it even came to be, Nature scholarly journal reports. In an analysis still awaiting peer review, authors explain omicron's closest estimated relative was from mid-to-late 2020 - as if this particular SARS-CoV-2 strain developed completely independently of previously widespread ones.