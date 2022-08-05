CLEVELAND (AP)Trey Mancini hit two home runs, including his first career grand slam, to lead the Houston Astros past the Cleveland Indians 9-3 on Friday night.

Mancini, acquired from Baltimore on Monday, hit a solo homer in the second and capped the Astros’ five-run third against Hunter Gaddis (0-1) with a blast that cleared the 19-foot wall in left field. He has homered three times in four games with Houston.

Framber Valdez (10-4) allowed three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Gaddis was charged with eight runs in 3 1/3 innings in his major league debut.

DODGERS 8, PADRES 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Tony Gonsolin pitched five scoreless innings and Los Angeles threw a four-hitter against San Diego’s supercharged lineup after honoring Vin Scully.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts led the stadium in a unison call of Scully’s signature ”It’s time for Dodgers baseball” during a memorial before the game. Scully died Tuesday at age 94.

The NL West rivals met for the first time since San Diego acquired superstar Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Dodgers extended their division lead to 13 1/2 games over the Padres and showed no signs of slowing down.

Gonsolin (13-1) struck out six and allowed three hits. Sean Manaea (6-6) had one of the worst starts of his season, allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits in four innings.

BRAVES 9, METS 6

NEW YORK (AP) – Ronald Acuna Jr. got four hits and robbed Pete Alonso of a two-run homer as Atlanta rebounded quickly in its NL East showdown with New York.

Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer in the first inning and an RBI double in the second to help the Braves open an 8-0 cushion. Rookie center fielder Michael Harris II also went deep and threw out a runner at the plate as the Braves avoided their first three-game skid of the year.

Mets starter Taijuan Walker (9-3) managed only three outs in a rare but untimely flop. He was charged with eight runs and seven hits as his ERA rose from 2.79 to 3.45.

A.J. Minter (5-3) struck out three in 1 1/3 perfect innings.

ANGELS 4, MARINERS 3

SEATTLE (AP) – Taylor Ward’s sacrifice fly scored Magneuris Sierra in the 10th inning, and Los Angeles blew a three-run lead late before pulling out a win over Seattle.

The Angels led 3-0 going to the bottom of the ninth before Seattle scored three times with two outs to force extra inning.

Ward’s fly ball off Paul Sewald (3-3) was deep enough for Sierra to score easily and give the Angels the lead. Jimmy Herget pitched a perfect bottom of the 10th to get the save.

Max Stassi hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to give the Angels a 3-0 lead that proved critical when Seattle rallied for three runs in the bottom of the inning.

Seattle’s three-run rally in the ninth started when Jesse Winker walked with one-out against Jesse Chavez (2-1). Pinch-hitter Jake Lamb singled, and with two outs, Adam Frazier doubled to score Winker.

CARDINALS 4, YANKEES 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Paul DeJong hit a two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning, lifting St. Louis past New York.

The Yankees’ Matt Carpenter drew a standing ovation in his first visit back to the city where he played 11 seasons, then had two hits. Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson also had two hits each for the Yankees, and Donaldson drove in two while New York built a 3-2 lead.

DeJong, playing his sixth game since being recalled from Triple-A, doubled to right against All-Star Clay Holmes (5-3) to put the Cardinals ahead.

Andre Pallente (5-4) threw four scoreless innings in relief. Ryan Helsley earned his 10th save by pitching the ninth. He retired Carpenter on a groundout to end the game on a close play at first.

The Cardinals have won five straight.

TWINS 6, BLUE JAYS 5, 10 INNINGS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Nick Gordon hit a three-run homer and scored the game-ending run in the 10th inning for Minnesota after a pair of miscues by Toronto catcher Danny Jansen.

Gordon, who had three hits in the game, was the automatic runner to start the bottom of the 10th. Jordan Romano (3-3) struck out Jake Cave on a low slider that got past Jansen, who threw wildly to first, allowing Cave to reach and moving Gordon to third. Tim Beckham hit a grounder to third baseman Matt Chapman, who threw home to get Gordon trying to score.

Jansen likely would have had the out but didn’t catch the ball cleanly.

Michael Fulmer (4-4) left the bases loaded in the top of the 10th in his second appearance for the Twins since being acquired from Detroit.

ORIOLES 1, PIRATES 0

BALTIMORE (AP) – Dean Kremer pitched impressively into the seventh inning and Felix Bautista held on through a dicey ninth to lift Baltimore past Pittsburgh.

Ramon Urias singled home the game’s only run in the sixth after the Orioles squandered several chances earlier in the game.

Kremer (4-3) allowed four hits and struck out two in 6 1/3 innings.

Bautista struck out two batters with two men on in the ninth to secure his fourth save.

Mitch Keller (3-8) allowed a run and eight hits in six innings.

PHILLIES 7, NATIONALS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Kyle Gibson retired his first 18 batters and pitched one-run ball over eight innings, Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 34th homer and Philadelphia beat Washington.

Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos and Darick Hall also homered for the Phillies, who have won eight of nine and moved 10 games over .500 for the first time since they were 37-27 on June 8, 2019.

Gibson (7-4) struck out four, allowed two hits and hit two batters over 105 pitches.

Josiah Gray (7-8) allowed four homers and gave up six runs in four innings.

RAYS 5, TIGERS 3

DETROIT (AP) – Brandon Lowe hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the eighth inning and Tampa Bay walked a franchise-record 13 times while rallying to beat Detroit.

Three of the walks came in Tampa Bay’s three-run eighth. The Rays trailed 3-0 after two innings before coming back to win their third straight game.

The Tigers led 3-2 going into the eighth before Joe Jimenez (3-1) walked the first two batters and Lowe followed with a double. Isaac Paredes made it 5-3 with an RBI single.

Jalen Beeks (2-1) worked a scoreless seventh.

The Tigers brought the winning run to the plate in the ninth before Colin Poche struck out Riley Greene for his seventh save.

WHITE SOX 2, RANGERS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings, Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking homer and Chicago beat Texas.

Cease (12-4), the AL pitcher of the month for both June and July, gave up a run and two hits to lower his ERA to 1.98, second in the AL, and won his fifth straight start.

Jimenez homered in the fourth off Glenn Otto (4-8) to put Chicago ahead.

Liam Hendriks, the third White Sox reliever, pitched a perfect ninth for his 22nd save in 25 chances.

BREWERS 5, REDS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Eric Lauer pitched seven strong innings, Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor homered, and Milwaukee beat Cincinnati.

Tellez hit a two-run shot in the first inning off Robert Dugger (0-1), and Taylor followed with a three-run blast in the third.

Lauer (8-3) worked out of trouble early, allowing only Kyle Farmer’s RBI single in the fifth.

Cincinnati threatened in the ninth, putting two on with one out against Trevor Gott. Devin Williams fanned Matt Reynolds and Jonathan India for his seventh save of the season and his first since taking over for All-Star Josh Hader, who was traded to San Diego on Monday.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, ROCKIES 5

PHOENIX (AP) – Geraldo Perdomo hit a two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning, then made a terrific diving snag on a grounder in the ninth to preserve Arizona’s win over Colorado.

Alex Colome (2-5) took the loss, giving up the two eighth-inning runs. Chris Devenski (1-0) worked a a scoreless eighth. Ian Kennedy worked the ninth for his sixth save.

The Rockies led 5-2 behind six strong innings from German Marquez before the D-backs rallied against the Colorado bullpen.

CUBS 2, MARLINS 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Willson Contreras hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift Chicago past Miami.

The Cubs looked like they were on the way to their sixth straight loss before Contreras drove an 0-1 pitch from Dylan Floro (0-1) to left with one out in the eighth for his 16th homer.

Chicago’s Justin Steele went 4 2/3 innings, striking out a career-high 10, allowing four hits and walking. Rowan Wick (3-5) got the final four outs.

Joey Wendle singled in a run in the seventh for the Marlins, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

RED SOX 7, ROYALS 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Xander Bogaerts had four hits, Alex Verdugo doubled twice and Boston beat Kansas City.

Josh Winckowski (5-5) allowed one run on five hits over five innings for the Red Sox.

Zack Greinke (3-7) allowed four runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings for Kansas City.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports