Manchester United-Wolverhampton Preview

Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his side to be more clinical ahead of their trip to Wolves on Sunday.

United fired in five goals against Leeds United on the opening day but struggled in a timid 1-1 draw with Southampton last time out.

While the Red Devils will be boosted by Cristiano Ronaldo’s homecoming – with the forward confirmed to be joining from Juventus – Solskjaer is demanding more from his men.

“Of course we took the lead against Leeds, they scored, we scored then we got the momentum and we scored a couple quickly and we were clinical,” Solskjaer said.

“That was the difference against Southampton, we weren’t clinical, we didn’t take our chances. We had as many, or even more, chances.

“If you’re not ruthless in the box, you won’t win points in the Premier League.

“Stick to your structure, believe in ourselves, believe in what we’re doing, believe in your teammates and keep sticking to what you’re good at.”

Wolves, meanwhile, are without a Premier League point this term. The hosts lost 1-0 to Leicester City in their opener before Tottenham inflicted defeat by the same scoreline.

The hosts’ head coach Bruno Lage is yet to see a goal from his new side but remains enthusiastic about what his team can achieve.

“Every game is an opportunity to win,” Lage said. “After these two games against Leicester and Tottenham, we are happy with the way we played.

“We are unhappy because we created a lot of chances and didn’t score so no points for us.

“This is our work. We need to continue to create a lot of chances, because I believe that the way we create chances we will score more goals.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wolves – Adama Traore

Only Michail Antonio (11) has had more shots in the Premier League than Adama Traore (10) so far this season, though he’s yet to find the net this term. Indeed, the Spaniard has scored with just two of his last 74 shots in the competition.

Manchester United – Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has already assisted five goals for Manchester United in the Premier League this term; the most ever by a player after two games of a season in the competition. His last assist saw him equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally for the Red Devils in the Premier League (34).

KEY OPTA FACTS

·Manchester United have lost just one of their last eight Premier League meetings with Wolves (W4 D3), going down 2-1 at Molineux in April 2019.

·Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 27 Premier League away games (W17 D10) – if they avoid defeat here they will set a new record for longest unbeaten away run in English Football League history.

·Wolves have lost each of their last five Premier League games, scoring just one goal in the process. They’ve also lost five of their last seven home league games (W2), as many as they had in their previous 20 at Molineux (W9 D6).

·In the first two matchdays of the Premier League season, only Liverpool (46) attempted more shots than Wolves (42). They also had the sixth highest expected goals tally (3.2) of the 20 teams, yet they are still looking for their first league goal under Bruno Lage.

·This will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 100th Premier League match in charge of Manchester United (W52 D28 L19). Of the eight previous managers to reach the milestone for the Red Devils in the top-flight, only Ernest Mangnall (54) won more of his first 100 in charge than the Norwegian.