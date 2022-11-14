MANCHESTER, England (AP)Manchester United says it is trying to establish the full facts behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The Portugal great said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag and that he felt ”betrayed.”

So far, only excerpts have been released and United says it will wait before deciding its next step.

”Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo,” said the Premier League club. ”The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

”Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff and fans.”

Ronaldo conducted the interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored and was critical of Ten Hag, who has left him out on a number of occasions this season.

”I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me,” he said. ”If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

