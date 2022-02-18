Manchester United-Leeds United Preview

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick insisted there are no problems between Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire ahead of their clash with Leeds United.

United moved into fourth in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion last game, but reports circulated of a fallout between club captain Maguire and Ronaldo.

However, Rangnick was quick to quieten down the rumours of discontent ahead of Sunday’s meeting with rivals Leeds.

“Well, to start with, I must say this is absolute nonsense,” Rangnick said. “I have never spoken with any player about a possible change of captaincy, Harry was fully aware of that, so was Cristiano and the other players. This has never been an issue for me.

“It’s me who decides who’s the captain and therefore there is no reason for me to speak about that with another person. Harry is our captain and he will stay our captain until the end of the season and there is nothing else to add on to that.”

Leeds earned an important 3-2 win at West Ham on January 16, but have not tasted victory in their last three outings – most recently slipping to a 3-0 defeat at Everton.

That result leaves just six points clear of the relegation zone and head coach Marcelo Bielsa was not interested on discussing the state of his opponents, given the Whites’ current situation.

“To evaluate the opponent I don’t think is convenient, it’s more about us and how we will fare against them,” Bielsa said. “It’s not what I would like, but it’s what I give always.

“(The fans) always support the team unconditionally, it’s difficult to imagine support better or bigger than the one we’ve already received. The presence of a classic opponent increases the enthusiasm, it’s going to be precious to be able to witness it.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leeds United – Daniel James

James has been booked in each of his last four Premier League games; only two Leeds players have ever been carded in five consecutive appearances in the competition – Carlton Palmer in October 1996 and Olivier Dacourt in May 2001.

Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his three Premier League games for United against Leeds (5 goals, 1 assist), netting a hat-trick in the reverse fixture on the opening weekend of the season.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in each of their last two away league games against Leeds, as many as they had in their previous nine visits to Elland Road. They last kept three in a row during a run of three goalless draws between September 1980 and August 1990.

– Only Norwich City (50) have conceded more Premier League goals than Leeds United so far this season (46). Since their last clean sheet against Crystal Palace in November, the Whites have shipped 26 goals in just nine Premier League matches.

– Leeds have lost two of their last three Premier League home games (W1), as many as they had in their previous 14 at Elland Road (W5 D7).

– Manchester United are unbeaten in their last six Premier League away games (W2 D4) since a 4-1 loss at Watford in November. However, the Red Devils have dropped six points from winning positions in this run, throwing away leads to draw against Chelsea, Aston Villa and Burnley.

– Manchester United have scored in each of their last 14 Premier League away games, last failing to do so at Leeds in April (0-0). The Red Devils are the only side to have scored in 100% of their away games in the top-flight this term.