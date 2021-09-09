Manchester City-Leicester City Preview

Ademola Lookman has had a long-time admirer in Brendan Rodgers, who is thrilled to finally get the chance to work with the winger.

Lookman joined Leicester City on loan from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on deadline day. Rodgers tried to sign him on loan from Everton while he was in charge at Celtic, and has kept tabs on the 23-year-old.

Rodgers could well hand Lookman his Leicester debut on Saturday, against Premier League champions Manchester City – ironically, Lookman made his top-flight bow against Pep Guardiola’s team, scoring shortly after coming on as a substitute in a 4-0 win for Everton back in January 2017.

“I’m really excited about working with Ade. He’s a top talent,” said Rodgers. “I wanted to take him to Celtic when he was at Charlton. I was aware of him when he was 15.”

“He has all the tools, he has a great dribbling ability, how he views the game, he has an eye for a goal. My hope is that this environment will give him a chance to flourish. Hopefully he can find a home here. I have no doubt the supporters will be excited by him.”

City did not add to their star-studded squad late in the window – Cristiano Ronaldo’s proposed move instead resulting in the Portugal captain rejoining Manchester United.

Guardiola also missed out on Harry Kane, though City – who broke the British transfer record to sign Jack Grealish – have tied down the futures of some key players, including goalkeeper Ederson, who signed a new five-year deal, but may well have to sit out against Leicester after he was not released for international duty.

“It means a lot, I’m very happy at the club, in this city and my family has settled in very well,” Ederson said.

“I feel that the fans love me, my kids are in school, my wife likes to be here, so it’s all very positive and it means that my work is being recognised.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leicester City – Jamie Vardy

Vardy has scored eight goals in 10 Premier League games against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, more top-flight goals than any other player has netted against sides managed by the Spaniard. This includes two hat-tricks against the Citizens, one in December 2016 and one in September 2020.

Manchester City – Ferran Torres

Torres has been involved in six goals in his last six Premier League games (five goals, one assist), as many as he had in his first 21 appearances in the competition (four goals, two assists).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– City lost their last away league game of 2020-21 and their first away game this season, having lost just one of their previous 20 on the road in the Premier League (W16 D3). They have not lost both of their first two away games in a single Premier League campaign since 2006-07.

– City have faced the fewest shots (15), fewest shots on target (3) and have the lowest xG against tally (1.35) in the Premier League this season. 13 of their 15 shots faced (and all three shots on target) came in their opening game against Spurs, with Norwich and Arsenal mustering just one shot each against the Citizens.

– Of all Premier League fixtures to have been played at least 20 times, Leicester vs City is the only one to have been won by the away side over 50 per cent of the time – 11 away wins in 20 games (55 per cent).Leicester have won three of their last five Premier League home games against reigning champions (L2), beating Liverpool 3-1 last season.

– None of the last 11 league meetings between Leicester and Manchester City has finished as a draw, with the Foxes winning four to the Citizens’ seven.