Erling Haaland may have caused headaches for several Premier League coaches this season, but Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers hopes the Norwegian will be fit to face his Foxes team when Manchester City visit the King Power Stadium.

Haaland has scored 22 goals in all competitions since arriving at City from Borussia Dortmund, including 17 in his first 11 Premier League appearances, but is a doubt for Saturday’s match after suffering from a fever.

Rodgers, however, wants to see his team face the best players, saying: “I hope he plays because it’s a player I’ve seen from his earlier years, and you want to see the best players.

“We have a chance to see a world-class player progress his talent on our shores. He’s 22, everyone can see the talent. He’s a natural goalscorer, but he works on it as well.

“He always makes the right runs. He never wastes a run. He has the hunger to be the best player he can be.

“Over this next decade, it will be great to follow him. I hope he plays, it will be great to measure ourselves against top talents.”

City boss Pep Guardiola revealed Haaland had also suffered a knock to his foot after withdrawing him at half-time in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Dortmund, a result which saw his team top their Champions League group with a game to spare.

“Erling didn’t feel good, he had a little fever before the game, Joao Cancelo as well,” Guardiola said.

“(Haaland) had a knock in the feet. That’s why we changed it, and in that period, we struggled a lot.

“The most important thing is when we come back from the World Cup and the Champions League is back, we will be there with the most important clubs in Europe.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leicester City – James Maddison

Maddison has been involved in 15 goals in his last 14 Premier League appearances, scoring 10 and assisting five. Since the start of that run in May, only Harry Kane (16) has contributed to more goals in the competition among English players.

Manchester City – Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez has scored in each of the last three Premier League seasons against his former side Leicester (three goals, all at the Etihad Stadium). Indeed, only Chris Wood (four) has scored more goals against the Foxes having previously played for them in the competition.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Leicester City have lost nine of their last 11 Premier League matches against Manchester City (W2) including their last three in a row.

– Since Pep Guardiola took charge of City in 2016-17, no side has scored more Premier League goals against the Citizens than Leicester (17), despite the Foxes losing nine of their 12 games against them in this time.

– Manchester City’s Premier League games have seen 47 goals scored so far this season (36 for, 11 against), while Leicester’s have seen 45 (21 for, 24 against) – the two highest totals so far in 2022-23.

– Last time out against Wolves, Leicester’s Jamie Vardy scored his 100th Premier League goal since turning 30, ending his 11-game goalless streak in the competition. The Englishman has scored eight Premier League goals against Manchester City, only netting more against Arsenal (11) and Watford (nine).

– Haaland has scored 17 goals in 11 Premier League appearances for City this season, already the joint-second most by a Norwegian player in a single campaign (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, 18 in 1996-97). His goals have been worth 11 points so far, the most for a City player in a single campaign since Raheem Sterling in 2017-18 (also 11).