Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described Oleksandr Zinchenko as “an incredibly strong guy” for his attitude amid the escalating crisis in his home country of Ukraine.

Zinchenko joined a group in Manchester demonstrating against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine outside the city’s Central Library on Thursday. The full-back had previously expressed support on Instagram for his compatriots at home and condemned the actions of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Guardiola would have no problem selecting Zinchenko for Saturday’s Premier League game at Everton, however.

“We spoke personally with him and everyone has spoken,” Guardiola said. “These are headlines today all around the world, and it’s a concern but Aleks is an incredibly strong guy. It’s not easy, but (Thursday) in training, he was brilliant. He is ready to play if he has to.”

“What would you do if someone abroad attacked the UK?,” Guardiola responded when asked about Zinchenko attending the Manchester vigil. “It’s how he feels. What happened in Yugoslavia, no one did anything. Around the world, there are many wars. It’s a pity. Innocent people will die when they just want to live in peace.”

Zinchenko’s fellow Ukraine international Vitaliy Mykolenko, meanwhile, might be lining up for struggling Everton. Frank Lampard confirmed he had spoken with the left-back, and that he would make a decision on whether or not the 22-year-old was in the right frame of mind to feature at Goodison Park.

“He’s okay. I’ve spoken to him, the club have spoken to him,” Lampard said of Mykolenko. “He has every bit of support we could possibly give him from our end in terms of personal touch, club support, if and when he needs it.

“It’s ultra important he feels that from us and he does. The decision on if he’ll play, we’ll speak about that.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Everton – Dominic Calvert-Lewin

After scoring in all three of Everton’s Premier League games in August, Calvert-Lewin has failed to find the net in any of his five appearances since returning from injury in January, despite playing the full 90 minutes in four of those five games.

Manchester City – Raheem Sterling

Since the start of November, Sterling has scored 12 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions for City – his previous 12 goals for the club came across a 58-game spell between October 2020 and October 2021.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– City winger Riyad Mahrez has been involved in 25 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 18 and assisting seven. In his career in English football, only in 2015-16 (18 goals, 11 assists) and 2019-20 (13 goals, 13 assists) has he registered more goal involvements in a single campaign.

– Guardiola has won 24 of his last 25 Premier League games against English managers, since a 2-1 loss to Lampard’s Chelsea in June 2020. The only exception in this run was a 3-2 loss against Graham Potter’s Brighton and Hove Albion in May last season.

– No side has scored fewer first half goals in the Premier League than Everton this season, with just 29 per cent of the Toffees’ goals this term coming before the interval (8/28). City have scored more first half goals (30) and second half goals (33) than Everton have in total (28).

– Everton have lost 13 of their 23 Premier League games this season, as many defeats as they suffered in the whole of 2020-21. 12 of those defeats have come in their last 16 games in the competition (W2 D2).

– Everton have won just one of their last 17 Premier League games against Man City (4-0 in January 2017), losing each of the last eight in a row.