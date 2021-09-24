Manchester City-Chelsea Preview

Thomas Tuchel has got the better of Manchester City three times with Chelsea already but he is expecting a tough test on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

The reigning European champions host the defending Premier League champions, with the former topping the table as they remain three points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side.

The pair both identical defensive records this term – conceding just one to top the club charts in the division – and the Blues have won their last three games in all competitions against the Citizens, including the Champions League final.

But Tuchel insisted that his team have been far from dominant in those last three meetings as he looks forward to clashing with Guardiola once more.

“The last three games, I see three 50/50 matches,” Tuchel responded when asked about the previous encounters. “Not only the situation before, I’m talking about during. Little details decide, small situations can give an advantage, you need a little bit of luck. I expect another 50/50 match.

“I have the highest respect for Pep (Guardiola), I am a huge admirer for the impact he had from his first day of his professional coaching. The impact at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City he has my biggest respect.”

City, though, have won half of their last six top-flight visits to Stamford Bridge, which is more than they had in their previous 23 visits.

As the visitors search for back-to-back away wins against Chelsea for the first time since 1955 in the top flight, Guardiola suggested that the next fixture would be different to the previous occasions between the pair.

“A final is completely different, the FA Cup was a final, in the Premier League it was already done,” Guardiola said on Friday. “The Champions League was a massive game. We try to learn, it’s one more game for the Premier League. Prepare the game from the points we have and improve what we have to be better.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chelsea – Marcos Alonso

Alonso has been a surprise package for Chelsea this term, preferred ahead of England’s Ben Chilwell. The Spaniard has created the most chances for the Blues this term (12), while also ranking second for duels won (27).

Manchester City – Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances against Chelsea – only Craig Bellamy against Newcastle (between 2007 and 2011) has scored in four consecutive games against a specific club they’ve previously played for in the competition.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Man City’s Jack Grealish has been pressured (closed down by opponent) with the ball more often than any other player in the Premier League this season (195).

– Manchester City have failed to score in two of their five Premier League games this season, as many as they had in their previous 30 in the competition. They’ve not failed to score in as many as half of their first six games in a Premier League campaign since 2006-07.

– Excluding own goals, Chelsea have already had 10 different goalscorers in their five Premier League games this season. Only Arsenal in 2009-10 have played fewer games before reaching 10 different scorers in a single campaign in the competition (4).

– In his managerial career, Man City boss Pep Guardiola has lost more games against Chelsea than he has vs any other opponent in all competitions (8). Indeed, the Blues could become the first team to win four consecutive matches against the Spaniard.

– Chelsea and Manchester City have the joint-best defensive records in the Premier League this season, with just one goal conceded each (also level with Liverpool). Meanwhile, the Blues have an xG against figure of 5.5, conceding over four goals fewer than would be expected based on the quality of chances faced – the best such difference in the division this term.