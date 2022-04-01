Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City could slip up before the season ends and still claim the Premier League title.

With Liverpool chasing hard, there appears to be little wriggle room for leaders City, who have nine games remaining in their trophy defence.

Liverpool visit City on April 10 in a fixture that could go a long way to determining the destiny of the title, given its proximity to the end of the campaign.

Former Barcelona boss Guardiola can see a scenario, though, where City do not have everything go their own way between now and the final-day clash with Aston Villa on May 22, yet still end up as champions.

“We can do mistakes and win the title, so nobody knows,” manager Guardiola told a news conference ahead of City’s game at Burnley. “Whatever happens in this game or the next one or the next one, it’s not going to be champion. We’re going to fight until the end, that’s for sure.”

While City are aiming to defend their title, Burnley are scrapping for Premier League survival. The Clarets sit 19th, four points from safety having lost their last three games.

“It’s a big challenge against Man City and the likes, the super-powers as I call them, ” said Sean Dyche. “We’ve beaten these sides in the past, but it’s very difficult. I don’t think our season’s going to be made on this game, but it’s helpful if you can get a result of some kind. We’ll take it on, that’s what you have to do in these games.

“We’ll certainly be focusing on Man City. Our mentality is to set up a team that can win, and then we park that one and move forwards. We have to keep fighting, working and playing hard against whoever’s in front of us.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Burnley – Nick Pope

– Pope featured for England in Tuesday’s friendly win over the Ivory Coast, keeping a clean sheet in the process. If Burnley are to get a result against City, they will likely need their goalkeeper to be at the top of his games.

Manchester City – Riyad Mahrez

– Mahrez has scored more Premier League goals against Burnley than he has versus any other side in the competition (eight). However, just one of his eight goals against the Clarets in the competition has come at Turf Moor.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Mahrez has been directly involved in 29 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for City this season (22 goals, seven assists). It is his joint-best return for goal involvements in a single campaign in English football, level with his 29 in Leicester City’s title winning season of 2015-16 (18 goals, 11 assists).

– Burnley’s Dwight McNeil has had more shots without scoring than any other player in the Premier League this season (34).

– City have had 685 open play sequences of 10+ passes in the Premier League this season, at least 187 more than any other side. Meanwhile, Burnley are the only side yet to have reached triple figures for such sequences this term (66).

– City are the only side yet to drop a single point from a winning position in the Premier League this season, winning all 22 games in which they have led. No side has ever gone through an entire Premier League campaign without dropping points when ahead before.

– Burnley have lost their last three Premier League games by an aggregate score of 8-0, despite being level at half-time in all three. They last lost four consecutive league games without scoring a single goal back in May 2015.