Man City fan attacked, hospitalized after CL game in Belgium

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP)A Manchester City supporter was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being attacked following a Champions League match in Belgium, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The East Flanders prosecutor’s office said the 63-year-old fan, who is Belgian, was attacked on Tuesday night by several individuals in a parking lot at a service station. Five suspects have been arrested after the incident, which took place after the Man City’s 5-1 win at Club Brugge .

According to the investigation’s initial findings, the fan wore a Manchester City scarf. One of the suspects took it away from him inside the station shop and went outside.

”Subsequently, the victim came into confrontation with several suspects in the car park and ended up on the ground after a physical aggression,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

City said it was working with police in Belgium and Manchester to establish more information about the incident.

The Belgian club said the supporter was on his way back home from watching the match at Jan Breydel Stadium.

”Our thoughts and best wishes go out to the family and friends of the Belgian-based supporter, who remains in hospital,” City said in a statement.

