ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Markelle Fultz has a broken left big toe and the Orlando Magic aren’t sure when he will be able to get back on the court.

The Magic revealed the injury Sunday. Fultz is wearing a walking boot, and the team said ”his return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment.”

Surgery will not be required.

Fultz got hurt during a preseason workout prior to returning to Orlando, the team said.

Orlando holds its media day on Monday and opens training camp on Tuesday.

Fultz was the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by Philadelphia, but has seen his career largely derailed by injuries and health issues. He was limited to 26 games over the last two seasons while recovering from a torn ACL. He also had dealt with a shoulder injury that was eventually determined as thoracic outlet syndrome – a nerve problem that affected not just his shoulder but his right arm and hand as well.

He averaged 10.8 points and 5.5 assists in 18 games for the Magic last season.

