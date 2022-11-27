ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP)Matty Beniers had a goal and two assists, Daniel Sprong scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Seattle Kraken tied a franchise record with their fifth consecutive victory, 5-4 over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.

Jared McCann, Alex Wennberg and Vince Dunn scored in the first period for the streaking Kraken, who then blew a two-goal lead late in the second period before rallying for their 10th win in 12 games.

Martin Jones made 25 saves in his 11th victory of the season for Seattle, which has lost in regulation just once over the past four weeks during a surge that began with the 2-year-old Kraken’s first five-game winning streak.

Troy Terry scored on his bobblehead night and Derek Grant scored in his return from a 10-game injury absence for the last-place Ducks, who capitalized on the Kraken’s sloppiness to score a season-high three power play goals. Mason McTavish and Adam Henrique scored on man-advantages 1:19 apart late in the second to tie it in Anaheim’s highest-scoring performance in 10 games.

John Gibson stopped 14 shots before leaving early in the third period with an apparent injury. Anaheim has lost five of six.

JETS 7, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) – Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and Winnipeg handed Chicago its seventh straight loss.

Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and Jansen Harkins also scored for the Jets. They have won two straight and three of four to improve to 13-6-1.

Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves and defenseman Josh Morrissey had three assists as Winnipeg dominated with a 44-shot attack.

Taylor Raddysh scored for the second straight game and Jujhar Khaira had a power-play goal for Chicago, 0-6-1 during its slide.

WILD 4, COYOTES 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to push his points streak to career-high nine games and help Minnesota beat Arizona,

Kaprizov has five goals and nine assists during the streak.

Sam Steel, Jared Spurgeon and Matt Boldy also scored for the Wild, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves. Minnesota is 13-2-0 in its past 15 games against Arizona.

Nick Schmaltz scored in his third straight game, and Lawson Crouse and J.J. Moser added late goals for Arizona, playing the 10th game of a 14-game trip. The Coyotes failed to earn a point for the first time in four games.

SENATORS 3, KINGS 2, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Claude Giroux scored on a breakaway 20 seconds into overtime, Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist and Ottawa beat Los Angeles.

Alex DeBrincat had a power-play goal, Cam Talbot made 25 saves and the Senators won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak in late October.

Arthur Kaliyev scored two power-play goals for the Kings, winners of just one of their past five games. Jonathan Quick allowed three goals on 39 shots, and Phillip Danault had two assists.

CANUCKS 4, SHARKS 3, OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Andrei Kuzmenko scored at 1:12 of overtime to lift Vancouver over San Jose.

Kyle Burroughs and Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks, and Thatcher Demko made 32 saves. Luke Kunin scored twice and Logan Couture also connected for San Jose.

