TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)Dante Maddox Jr. had 18 points in Toledo’s 101-71 victory over Buffalo on Saturday.

Maddox was 5 of 8 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Rockets (23-6, 14-2 Mid-American Conference). Rayj Dennis added 16 points while going 7 of 10 from the field, and he also had eight rebounds and 11 assists. JT Shumate recorded 16 points. The Rockets picked up their 13th straight victory.

LaQuill Hardnett led the Bulls (13-16, 7-9) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and six rebounds. Zid Powell also had 20 points and added two steals for Buffalo. Isaiah Adams scored 15 points.

