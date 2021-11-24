Maddox Jr. leads Cal State Fullerton past N. Arizona 73-56

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Black Friday is busy for retailers, but many do not know how much business picks up at the veterinarian. Ali'i Animal Hospital and Resort in Honolulu and Kailua reported seeing many animals being taken in after eating too many Thanksgiving table scraps.

"Every year we get pets coming in on the Friday after Thanksgiving, sometimes Saturday and Sunday too. It can range from just a minor GI upset to a really seriously ill pet -- which is really sad," Veterinarian Dr. Maureen Rankin said.