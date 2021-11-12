M-Con rallies, keeps lead at Key West powerboat races

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP)Myrick Coil and Tyler Miller maintained their lead in the Super Cat class Friday during the second competition day for powerboaters at the Race World Offshore Key West Championships in the Florida Keys.

Coil of Osage Beach, Missouri, and Miller of Wathena, Kansas, surged ahead in M-Con during the seventh lap after trailing Canada Homes for more than half the race.

Canada Homes, throttled by Miami’s John Tomlinson and driven by Lorne Leibel of Toronto, Canada, is in second going into Sunday’s final day of racing.

Huski-Alegra Motorsports, headquartered in Stuart, Florida, also repeated a Wednesday victory in the Extreme class to stay atop that divisional leaderboard. The boat is driven by Carlos De Quesada and throttled by Steve Curtis.

The day’s most dramatic incident occurred during the Stock V competition when MSP Recovery Racing/The Firm Racing flipped. Officials said driver Pete Riveiro and throttleman Richard Garcia, both of Key Largo, Florida, were uninjured.

Racing was temporarily suspended. When it resumed, Maryland-based LSB Hurricane of Awesomeness, driven by Brit Lilly and throttled by Kevin Smith, replicated its Wednesday win to continue leading the Stock V class.

Despite finishing third in Friday’s Modified V race, Boatfloater.com remains in the top spot based on points. Throttleman Steve Kildahl and his son, driver Stephen Kildahl, are both from Sarasota, Florida.

Competitors in the fleet of nearly 50 boats are vying for world championships in 14 classes, including four Union Internationale Motonautique world titles.