Lyons scores 21 to lead Southern over SE Louisiana 72-66

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Tyrone Lyons had 21 points as Southern defeated Southeastern Louisiana 72-66 on Saturday.

Brion Whitley had 11 points for Southern (5-6).

Keon Clergeot had 16 points for the Lions (4-6). Jalyn Hinton added 14 points and seven rebounds. Joe Kasperzyk had 10 points.

