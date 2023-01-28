AMHERST, Mass. (AP)RJ Luis’ 31 points led UMass over Duquesne 87-79 on Saturday night.

Luis added five rebounds for the Minutemen (13-8, 4-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dyondre Dominguez added 13 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 0 for 3 from the line, and he also had 11 rebounds. Keon Thompson recorded 11 points and shot 3 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

Dae Dae Grant finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Dukes (14-8, 4-5). Jimmy Clark III added 21 points, six rebounds and six steals for Duquesne. In addition, Austin Rotroff had seven points and four blocks.

UMass took the lead with 5:42 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 39-33 at halftime, with Dominguez racking up eight points. UMass used a 9-0 run in the second half to build a 14-point lead at 52-38 with 13:31 left in the half before finishing off the win.

NEXT UP

Up next for UMass is a Wednesday matchup with George Mason on the road, while Duquesne visits George Washington on Saturday.

