CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Dan Luers’ 20 points helped Eastern Illinois defeat Southern Indiana 91-80 on Saturday night.

Luers added six rebounds for the Panthers (6-9, 2-0 Ohio Valley). Yaakema Rose Jr. scored 12 points, going 5 of 9. Kyle Carlesimo shot 4 for 7 and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Trevor Lakes led the way for the Screaming Eagles (8-7, 1-1) with 16 points and four assists. Southern Indiana also got 16 points from Gary Solomon. In addition, Isaiah Swope had 14 points.

