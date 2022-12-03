ATLANTA (AP)LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels left the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday night against No. 1 Georgia after aggravating a right ankle injury.

Backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier played the second half for No. 11 LSU in Georgia’s 50-30 victory. Daniels was still on the sideline and in uniform and was receiving hugs from players and team personnel at the start of the second half – a sign he wouldn’t return.

”I thought he started off really well,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said about Daniels. ”He was throwing the ball accurately. In the second quarter when he stepped up in the pocket, he got rolled up again. He was re-injured.”

Daniels wore a walking boot early in practice this week after hurting the ankle late week late in a 38-23 loss to Texas A&M.

Daniels was limping again after he was sacked by defensive tackle Jalen Carter with 2:11 remaining in the first half. Daniels needed help in walking to the medical tent on the LSU sideline.

Nussmeier took over for Daniels, throwing an incompletion. Daniels returned for the Tigers final possession of the half. Daniels completed four passes to set up a 42-yard field goal by Damian Ramos.

As Ramos was preparing for the kick, Daniels already was being escorted to the LSU locker room.

Daniels completed 16 of 24 passes for 208 yards with one touchdown – a 53-yarder to Kayshon Boutte – and one interception. Normally a dual-threat at quarterback, Daniels lost six yards on six carries in the half and was sacked three times.

Nussmeier completed 15 of 27 passes for 294 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey and right tackle Warren McClendon were held out in the second half with knee injuries. Coach Kirby Smart said McClendon has a ”light MCL” injury and the severity of the injury has not been determined.

Smart said McConkey has had ongoing knee soreness.

