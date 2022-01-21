Louisville focused on defending the arc vs. Notre Dame

Louisville will attempt to defeat visiting Notre Dame for the seventh straight time on Saturday.

The Fighting Irish (11-6, 4-2 ACC) have won seven of eight overall but are 0-4 at Louisville since prevailing in 2015.

The Cardinals (11-7, 5-3) snapped a three-game losing streak with Wednesday’s 67-54 home triumph against Boston College.

Cardinals coach Chris Mack told reporters that a primary concern against Notre Dame would be defending from beyond the 3-point line.

“The threat of the 3 is real, and it’s real from so many different positions,” Mack said Friday. “When they move (Nate) Laszewski to the five when (Paul) Atkinson goes out, they have five players that at any given time can knock back-to-back-to-back 3s in.”

Dane Goodwin (37 of 78, 47.4 percent) and Laszewski (28 of 63, 44.4) lead Notre Dame’s long-range attack.

Goodwin averages a team-high 15.4 points, followed by Blake Wesley (14.6) and Atkinson Jr. (11.5). Laszewski contributes 8.5 points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds.

Notre Dame is coming off a 71-68 victory at Howard on Monday afternoon, when the Bison’s pressure helped force 15 Irish turnovers.

“I think a lot of people would come after us, there’s no question about it. We have not been great in that atmosphere,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said Friday. “Louisville has the ability to do that with playing 10 guys, even though that’s not really been their philosophy.”

For the season, Notre Dame averages 10.5 turnovers and Louisville 13.2.

Noah Locke (10.8 points) is the only Louisville player averaging double-figure scoring, though six other Cardinals average at least 6 points. Malik Williams (9.9 points, 8.8 rebounds) has been the main force on the boards.

Mack said swingman Dre Davis (7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds) is expected to play after missing the Boston College game due to an ankle injury.

The Cardinals lead the overall series 26-15 after beating Notre Dame 69-57 on Feb. 23, 2021.

–Field Level Media