Louisville enlists search firm to help find next men’s coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Louisville has chosen consulting firm DHR Global and former NBA executive Glenn Sugiyama to assist its search for a permanent head men’s basketball coach to replace Chris Mack.

Mack and the school agreed to part ways after three-plus seasons on Jan. 26; interim coach Mike Pegues is serving his second stint this season guiding the Cardinals. Louisville interim athletic director Josh Heird has stated his intent to hire the next coach and said in a release Monday that identifying the right candidate is his focus.

Heird added that with DHR’s experience in athletics searches, ”we will conduct a comprehensive, inclusive and expeditious search for the next head coach to lead our storied program.”

Sugiyama, DHR’s global sports practice managing partner, was a former member of the Chicago Bulls board of directors. The ex-college basketball assistant has more than 17 years’ experience in leading sports executive searches.

Sugiyama cited Louisville’s basketball’s success among its rich athletic tradition and added, ”I respect the importance of this search for the program, students and alumni.”

Earlier Monday, Pegues announced that senior Malik Williams will return to the team after a two-game suspension for failing to uphold program standards. Asked if he wanted to be a candidate for the full-time position after a strong finish, Pegues said it would be ”great” if that happened but that’s not his focus.

